New graph data platform transforms digital transformation for large enterprises

Today, the UK’s leading Independent SAP consultancy announced the launch of FusionGraph - an innovative new platform that transforms digital transformation for large enterprises.

Built on graph database technology pioneered by companies like NASA, Google, and Facebook, FusionGraph is designed to help large companies better understand the complexity that lies in their organisation to simplify digital transformation.

FusionGraph can model technology, data, business processes and geographies to enable enterprises to capture ‘as is’ and ‘future state’ models. Enterprises can also model tacit knowledge in the form of ways-of-working and inefficiencies, and the roadmaps and plans that impact them.

Resulting Managing Director Stuart Browne commented:

“Enterprises fail to transform when they implement new technology because they can't describe today’s complexity or tomorrow’s vision - which are both crucial. Even the biggest enterprises plan this stuf on disconnected spreadsheets and PowerPoints.”

“The graph data technology embedded in FusionGraph means you can visualize the inherent complexity in your enterprise alongside your transformation roadmap - including the complex relationships between these things.”

Nick Coburn, Consulting Director added:

“This is the tool we wish we’d had 25 years ago. With the advent of graph databases - which are the foundation of AI - we’ve created what our customers needed all along.”

Dr Derek Prior, Non-exec director at Resulting and former SAP Research Director At Gartner said:

“I’ve spoken to thousands of SAP customers over the years and all too often I’ve seen the divide between IT and the business cause big problems on ERP projects.”

“FusionGraph breaks down this divide and puts all the information about the business and its technology in one place. It’s a vital tool for anyone - especially business people - wrestling with digital transformation.”

The core FusionGraph solution includes the ability to map people, processes, technology and plans visually to underpin transformation.

Supporting datasets can be added to further accelerate business transformation. These include S/4HANA release information - enabling SAP customers to build a detailed S/4HANA business case, and the APQC process catalog library - providing a quick start, best-practice business transformation scoping model.

www.fusiongraph.com

www.resulting-it.com