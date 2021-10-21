ZEPCAM T3 Live Bodycam: Your Eyes in the Field

ZEPCAM, as leading E.U. bodycam solution provider, is proud to launch its next generation bodycam: the ZEPCAM T3 Live Bodycam.

Real time video from field to command & control

More safety and support for frontline professionals

Adding superior streaming capabilities via 4G & WiFi for real-time supervision, support and safety for a range of frontline professions. It is part of the existing ZEPCAM System of integrated hardware, software and server configurations. It is always fully compliant and configurable to the different privacy laws, regulations and procedures of its various customers in public and private security and services in over 40 countries.

“ZEPCAM adds with the T3 Live Bodycam to our integrated system, a whole range of possibilities and opportunities for our diverse customers to benefit from reliable, secure and auditable video streaming.”

Jurriaan Pröpper – CEO of ZEPCAM

Having colleagues in a central control room see what the frontline professionals are faced with, makes their work better, faster and safer. This is critical in law enforcement operations where every second counts. It is also economical in commercial services where more experienced seniors can leverage their knowledge in supporting multiple juniors to improve customer service quality and safety. Some suitable customer applications for the ZEPCAM T3 Live Bodycam streaming capabilities are:

Maintenance engineers getting central advice on practical solutions for their repairs

Ambulance paramedics who need guidance to perform lifesaving medical interventions

Fire brigades to get the required extra equipment and support for the fire they face

Construction can have remote progress video-meetings with actual results and challenges

Police intervention teams with live central supervision and coordination

Customs and other inspections sharing local findings immediately with central operations

Crowd control and coordination during large-scale events, concerts and demonstrations

Transportation and logistics benefit from faster central loading and safer roadside checking

Traffic police or service companies to ensure better monitoring and decisions

“Using the ZEPCAM System with the T3 Live Bodycam is a business benefit versus our competitors by saving valuable time and providing better quality to our customers.’’ - Road construction company

ZEPCAM, based in the Netherlands, develops and delivers, since 2009, professional bodycam solutions that are configurable to fit with the applicable laws and the desired operations of over 400 diverse organisations in more than 40 countries across the world. Preventing, reducing and resolving frontline conflicts with video-evidence that will stand up in local courts. With easy to mount, wear and use ZEPCAM bodycams with integrated ZEPCAM software for recording, streaming, storing and managing of high-quality videos on different server options. Meeting the highest European Union, national and regional privacy, security and quality regulations. ZEPCAM is passionate about making the work of frontline professionals safer for us all for more trust and less conflict in a respectful society.