Martin Currie implements Curium to drive ESG data processes

Curium Data Systems, the data management technology company, today announced that Martin Currie Investment Management has completed the first phase of its implementation of CuriumEDM, which includes a major focus on the gathering, mastering and quality control of ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) data sets.

Martin Currie has been leading sustainable long-term investing for some years and ESG analysis is embedded in the investment process. The addition of CuriumEDM provides Martin Currie with data management tooling to bring the various ESG data sources, both internal and external, together into a data modelling component that drives a master data management process and enhanced controls over the validation and amendments of the data elements within these key data sets.

Stephen Grant, Head of Investment Operations and Quants at Martin Currie commented: “The range and diversity of data sets that we use is growing all the time. We are constantly developing and innovating our analysis of ESG data and its integration into our investment process. CuriumEDM allows us to put the right levels of process control over this data and also drives the quality of our regulatory reporting output.”

Mat King, Implementations Director at Curium Data Systems added: “The initial focus on the ESG data was a key early deliverable for CuriumEDM at Martin Currie and we are pleased at how easily Curium was configured to the requirements of these emerging data sets. It’s all about giving the business higher levels of confidence around their data and ensuring its accuracy and consistency. ESG data is a good example where CuriumEDM can add value quickly.”

Martin Currie is an active equity specialist firm driven by investment expertise and focused on managing assets for a range of global clients. Martin Currie’s investment solutions are specifically designed to meet our clients’ needs. Whether this is matching return objectives, risk tolerance, liability profiles or income requirements, our differentiated suite of risk-adjusted solutions are underpinned by the benefits of active management and industry-leading Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) analysis. As at 30 June 2021 assets under management were valued at US$22.5 billion.

Martin Currie became a Specialist Investment Manager (SIM) of Franklin Resources Inc., in July 2020 when Franklin Resources Inc, acquired our parent firm, Legg Mason. As a result of this acquisition, Martin Currie is 100% owned by Franklin Resources, Inc.

As a SIM of Franklin Resources Inc, clients benefit from increased financial scale and stability. Martin Currie maintains its operational and investment autonomy which means it operates with freedom of thought and action, ensuring interests remain closely aligned with those of its clients.

Curium Data Systems Limited is a specialist software application provider within data management. Based in London, it is dedicated to delivering market leading solutions to the global financial services industry. With a proven track record of successful project delivery, extensive experience in data management and an in-depth understanding of the business operating models within financial services, Curium Data Systems can help firms maximise the benefits of complex financial data quality management. ‘Curium’ is a registered trademark of Curium Data Systems Limited.