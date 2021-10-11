DigiShares and BRIKbc partner to make Australian real estate property available to all via Blockchain technology

BRIKbc, an Australian real estate property tokenization platform for quality property projects in blue chip locations, announced today it has partnered with DigiShares, an end-to-end white-label platform for tokenized securities, to make Australian property projects accessible to everyone via blockchain technology.

BRIKbc will provide a platform to grow a real estate property portfolio and at the same time build a crypto currency portfolio with the net rent from the property. The project envisions to educate and provide access to anyone from anywhere in the world to own at least one BRIK Token in Australian real estate property and to have the ability to build a portfolio of BRIK Tokens in various real estate projects in Australia initially between $AUS3m to $AUS6m. The BRIKbc platform will be based on the DigiShares white label tokenization platform and will be using a customized investor dashboard and frontend.

DigiShares CEO, Claus Skaaning stated, “We are excited to work with BRIKbc. BRIKbc has invented a novel approach to real estate tokenization that enables retail investors to participate which we view as critical to the success of the entire space. BRIKbc is an exciting new player in the market that we look forward to working with.”

BIRKbc Managing Director, Luis Miguel Aleixo said, “In building our BRIK community with people from all four corners of the world, we see ourselves playing a key role in educating people on Australian real estate property and blockchain technology. We have selected DigiShares as platform partner since we view them as a leader in the space.”

DigiShares is one of the leading providers of asset management and crowdfunding platforms for real assets, including real estate and private equity. Our solutions enable asset owners and fund managers to digitize and automate processes, to reduce administrative cost, to reduce the ticket size to fractionalize and democratize and enable retail investors to participate, and finally to provide a huge increase in liquidity through the built-in marketplace that enables shareholders to trade their assets.

https://www.digishares.io

BRIKbc Projects is an Australian Real Estate Property Tokenization Platform for Quality Property Projects in Blue Chip Locations in Australia. BRIKbc provides the platform to buy the unique Tokens linked to each Real Estate Property series by initial BRIK Token buyers.

https://www.brikbcprojects.com