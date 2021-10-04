Seqvoia opens office in London

Seqvoia is opening its new UK office on 4 October 2021. The Luxembourg-based organization is a technology leader helping asset managers addressing the increasing challenges of product lifecycle management.

These challenges are increasing due to growing product diversity and an ever more complex web of regulation.

Seqvoia acquired a UK based company last year and has used this entity to grow its presence in the UK.

To help asset managers move ahead on their information journey, Nicolas Buck, CEO of Seqvoia, states “we want to be closer to our customers in London. Many of our key clients have their headquarters here and while we have been active in the UK for several years, we felt it was necessary to increase our physical presence and show a real commitment to the financial community in London. Brexit, and this is a paradox, seems to have strengthened London as a financial centre where the big decisions are being taken. These decisions impact both the nature of the products, their domicile and the chosen providers to support the value chain.”

“The business-as-usual approach, especially within the asset management industry, is no longer sufficient to remain competitive. Companies need to fundamentally rethink their data operating model and see themselves as part of a larger financial (data) ecosystem, connecting their organisations to a diverse network of players spanning several specialisations and locations to streamline the value chain”, concludes Nicolas Buck.

SEQVOIA (www.seqvoia.com) is a leading software provider who focuses on developing innovative solutions for asset managers, banks and insurers.

Thanks to its focus on excellence, cutting-edge technology and valuable products, SEQVOIA has become a leading SaaS platform provider serving financial institutions around the globe, with offices in Luxembourg and the United Kingdom.