Mr. Line Dempsey of Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry, President-Elect of CLEAR

Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry is pleased to announce the election of Mr. Line Dempsey as President-Elect for the Council on Licensure, Enforcement and Regulation (CLEAR). CLEAR is an association of individuals, agencies, and organizations that comprise the international community of professional and occupational regulation.

Line Dempsey is the Chief Compliance Officer for Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry (RAFD), a DSO with over 50 practices in North Carolina and Virginia. Before joining RAFD, Mr. Dempsey was the Senior Investigator for the NC Dental Board for 16 years.

“I look forward to continued collaboration and development of CLEAR, and hope that I can further direct this organization as we strive toward regulatory excellence.”

Mr. Dempsey was born and raised in North Carolina, attending UNC-Wilmington for his undergraduate degree and then East Carolina University for his Master’s degree. In addition to his tenure at the State Board, Mr. Dempsey has been actively involved in professional organizations. He is the host for their podcast: “Regulation Matters: A CLEAR Conversation” and he currently serves as the Chair of the National Certified Investigator Training Committee (NCIT).

“Line has a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be instrumental in our future,” Dr. Michael Riccobene, founder of the company, said. “We are happy to share some of that insight with CLEAR and are thrilled about this opportunity.”

“The integrity of the profession and the actors involved will set the foundation for success,” Mr. Dempsey said. “Having been actively involved in professional regulation, much thought went into joining the [RAFD] Team. Dr. Riccobene’s ethical standing and infectious leadership were paramount to my decision to join this operation. My goal has been to help develop an organization that is envied for its compliance culture and record, even as it experiences significant short-term and long-term growth.”