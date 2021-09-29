Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry (RAFD) has hired Lorri Detrick to fill its Chief Operations Officer role. Prior to joining RAFD, Ms. Detrick most recently spent several years in professional consulting, engaging with clients around operations, technology, and M&A buy- and sell-side projects. Before consulting, she served as Chief Operations Officer for six years at a mid-sized DSO serving California and Utah.

Ms. Detrick obtained her undergraduate de- gree from Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington, and a Masters degree from the University of Washington in Seattle. Her 20+ years of experience in healthcare operations spans acute care, long-term care, outpatient, and retail healthcare.

“My passion in healthcare lies in building teams who can provide amazing customer and employee experiences. In my initial meetings with Dr. Riccobene, I felt an immediate alignment in our philosophies and values. I’m thrilled and honored to support RAFD with its ongoing growth and success.”

Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry, founded in 2000 by Dr. Michael Riccobene, focuses on providing affordable, high-quality dental care with a patient-centered atmosphere. For more than 20 years, the company has earned numerous “Favorite Family Dentist” awards throughout the state of North Carolina, including Indy Week’s ‘Best of the Triangle’, Best Dentist in Wilmington from StarNews, and Cary Living’s ‘Premier Practice.” Riccobene Associates has been one of the 50 Best Places to Work in North Carolina, won Best Employer in North Carolina in 2020, and is consistently recognized as one of the Triangle’s fastest-growing companies by the Triangle Business Journal.

www.BrushAndFloss.com