LA Hip Hop Dance Theatre Group Versa-Style Premieres New Work

Versa-Style Dance Company premieres its latest full length work, Freemind Freestyle, commissioned by The Ford Theatre Foundation and presented by The LA Philharmonic Association, on Friday October 1st, 2021 at The Ford.

The performance explores a wide range of dance forms such as Hip Hop, House, Whacking, Popping and Krump as vehicles of expression.

Freemind Freestyle is a riveting, visceral immersion into hip hop and street dance culture, a 65-minute production that will consist of high-energy, unadulterated hip hop movement that brings culture to the stage in the form of competitive exchange known as battles and raw freestyle street dance. The work explores how we find freedom through dance, and centers the voices of the Black and Latinx communities.

The performance includes costumes designed by local East LA-born artist Alex Ayon, dramaturgy from internationally-acclaimed poet Bobby Gordon and spoken word by North Carolina-born poet/rapper Kane Smego.

Date: Friday, October 1st 2021

Time: Doors open at 6:30pm, show at 8pm

Location: The Ford - 2580 Cahuenga Blvd E, Los Angeles, CA 90068

Ticket Price: $15, $20, $30, $35

www.versastyledance.org

*Photos available upon request ###

Versa-Style Dance Company is a 501c3 non-profit organization and dance ensemble that consists of committed and conscientious artists representing the diversity and beautiful complexity of Los Angeles. We create highly energetic work that fuses dances that are culturally significant to our community. These forms include hip-hop styles such as 90s Hip-Hop, House, and Popping, and Afro-Latin styles such as Salsa, Merengue, and Cumbia to name a few. As a reaction to the widespread media misrepresentation of these dance forms, Versa-Style specifically aims to instill the roots, history, and social and political issues surrounding the art of our generation.