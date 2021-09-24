ANIL UZUN Discusses Whether Building a Better World through Financial Technology is Possible or Not

ANIL UZUN is a serial entrepreneur with many years of experience in information technology, product development, and innovation in the Fintech sector. As a venturer himself, ANIL UZUN talks about the aim of fintech to build a better world. He commented on the FinTech objective to build a better world to Collect Media.

“A Paris Agreement for the financial services industry? That is a great idea” says ANIL UZUN. “As a seasoned investor I put emphasis on bringing more people into the financial services ecosystem through education. The investors and the big companies in the sector have pivotal roles in financial education. The lack of knowledge will lead many people to make wrong decisions that will affect the sector.”

ANIL UZUN says, "I am sure many disagree with me but cryptocurrency and other new means of fintech are indispensable elements in the ecosystem of finance. Everyone in the financial society needs to be educated on cryptocurrency. The new currency has the potential to be the help of the people in some parts of the world that do not have access to a bank account. This move will democratize financial services allowing more people in the ecosystem.”

Who is ANIL UZUN?

ANIL UZUN is a visionary entrepreneur and investor based in London. He has an evangelical enthusiasm to support ventures, and his companies invest in emerging technologies in trading, payments, and many other internet-based services. His door is always open to people who have integrity, openness, and a collaborative mindset.