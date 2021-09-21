VRP Consulting opens 3 new offices to support demand through delivery hubs and client facing offices

VRP Consulting, an award-winning global full-service Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner delivering across the entire Salesforce platform, recently announced further expansion by opening new offices.

VRP is expanding its delivery hubs both in the AsiaPacific region with an office in Thailand, and EMEA with a new office in Warsaw, Poland. This latest expansion also includes a new customer-facing office for the CIS region in Moscow, Russia.

The VRP group now consists of 16 offices in 12 countries, placing VRP at the forefront of innovation and client delivery, servicing clients on a truly global scale, now employing over 600 highly skilled professionals.

“This is an exciting time for VRP in the AsiaPac region. With a core team already in place and active recruitment to build a major development hub we can better serve our customers in the region and provide wider timezone coverage and capacity globally for the group .” - Bret Michaelsen, VRP Asia Pacific Managing Director.

“I am excited about our expansion plans to establish ourselves in Warsaw as our development, QA and client-facing teams are growing at an incredible pace. This opens up new opportunities for VRP and most importantly, our clients.” - Wojciech Malinowski, VRP CEE Managing Director.

“We have decided on a new strategic direction and opening a customer-facing office in Moscow is a natural evolution. We are excited to have local marketing, sales, consultants, architects and delivery managers ready to service client needs in this region.“ - Andrey Kasach, VRP CIS Managing Director

“This strategic expansion allows us to continue our evolution into a worldwide team, as demand progressively grows for our innovative Salesforce services. As a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner and one of only a few PDO Experts globally, we are always looking for new ways to drive customer success through innovation. We thrive on connecting Salesforce experts across our regions, and offer exciting global projects on which to collaborate.” - Roman Medvedev, CEO and Founder of VRP Consulting.

We would also like to take this opportunity to invite Salesforce professionals looking to develop their careers to our hiring week, taking place from 4 - 8 October. During this week we offer interviews, job offers within 24 hours and sign on bonuses. Click here for more information: VRP Hiring Week

VRP is a global full-service Salesforce® Platinum consulting, outsourcing and managed services partner, delivering across the entire Salesforce platform. As a Product Development Outsourcing (PDO) Expert (1 of 9 globally), a Salesforce.org Impact Partner, a Tableau Partner and a 2020 Partner Innovation Award winner (Manufacturing), we have the scale and expertise to deliver innovative solutions to customers of all sizes, locations and industries.

