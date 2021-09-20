Sfruttare al meglio i dati spaziali dell’UE nella regione dell’Artico: Con la seconda edizione di Hackathon Cassini si apre una nuova occasione per affrontare le sfide dell’Artico con le nuove tecnologie

La seconda edizione dell’Hackathon CASSINI, in programma dal 5 al 7 novembre, si preannuncia un evento entusiasmante per affrontare una sfida mondiale:i partecipanti contemporaneamente da 10 località in tutta Europa(Croazia, Finlandia, Francia, Germania, Islanda, Lettonia, Romania, Slovacchia, Spagna), avranno l’opportunità di sfruttare i dati spaziali dell’UE per connettere l’Artico.

Con la missione di creare nuovi percorsi di viaggio, salvaguardare la fauna selvatica, assistere le comunità indigene e preservare gli habitat naturali, i team affronteranno 3 sfide che metteranno alla prova le loro capacità creative fin dal primo giorno. Utilizzando i dati e le informazioni di Copernico, i segnali e i dati di Galileo ed EGNOS, nonché tecnologie di connettività sicura, potranno immaginare soluzioni rivoluzionarie volte a risolvere i problemi del futuro!

Per garantire la totale concentrazione e dedizione, a ogni squadra partecipante verrà chiesto di scegliere una sola sfida tra le sueguenti per progettare prodotti, dispositivi o servizi che potrebbero consentire:

1. Un passaggio sicuro in mare, tramite i navi portacontainer, navi da crociera e pescherecci per navigare in sicurezza attraverso i mari nordici.

2. La vita sulla terra,per l’adattamento delle società umane, delle piante e della fauna selvatica al clima artico.

3. Di prendersi cura della fauna selvatica, proteggendola biodiversità e gli habitat naturali della fauna selvatica nell’Artico.

Le soluzioni create per far fronte a queste sfide uniche nell’Artico, possono anche essere utilizzate e adattate per risolvere minacce simili in Paesi anche al di fuori del Circolo polare artico. Ciascuno dei 10 organizzatori dell’Hackathon europeo inviterà, infatti, i partecipanti a dare evidenza di quali potrebbero essere le applicazioni locali delle loro soluzioni.

In Italia, l’Hackathon esplorerà una varietà di questioni ambientali locali che hanno un impatto sulla vita di ogni cittadino. L’organizzatore, ComoNExT – Innovation Hub e incubatore di start-up che comprende più di 150 imprese insediate tra cui molte aziende tecnologiche e PMI - metterà in palio per il primo classificato l’accesso a un programma di pre-incubazione di 3 mesi del valore di € 10.000. Al secondo classificato verrà offerta invece una pre-incubazione di 3 giorni del valore di € 3.000 e il team classificato al 3° posto porterà a casa una sessione di incubazione del valore di € 1.000.

Stai pensando di registrarti? Vai subito su hackathons.cassini.eu per iscriverti!

Making the most of EU Space data in the Arctic Region

Dive into some of the critical challenges faced in the Arctic with the 2nd CASSINI Hackathon.

The 2nd CASSINI Hackathon, scheduled for 5-7 November, is gearing up to be a fantastic event which will tackle a very important global challenge head on. From day one, participants in 10 locations across Europe will have the opportunity to leverage EU Space data to Connect the Arctic.

With the mission of creating new travel routes, safeguarding wildlife, assisting native human communities and preserving natural habitats, teams will be presented with 3 challenges which will test their creative skills from day one. Using data and information from Copernicus, signals and data from Galileo and EGNOS, as well as secure connectivity technologies, they will imagine game-changing solutions and problem solve for the future!

To ensure total focus and dedication, each participating team will be asked to choose just one challenge for their shot at the top spot. The three challenges to choose from are as follows:

1. Safe passage at sea: Participants will design products, devices or services that could enable container ships, cruise liners and fishing trawlers to navigate safely across Nordic Seas.

2. Life on land: Participants will design products, devices or services that could enable human societies, plants and wildlife to better adapt to the Arctic climate.

3. Caring for our wildlife: Participants will design products, devices or services that could help protect biodiversity and the natural habitats of wildlife in the Arctic.

The solutions created while solving these unique challenges in the Arctic can also be used and adapted to solve similar challenges faced by countries outside of the Arctic circle. Each of the 10 European Hackathon organisers are invited to highlight the local application of these solutions to their participants.

In Italy, this year’s Hackathon will explore a variety of local environmental issues which impact the lives of every Italian citizen. The organiser, ComoNExT – an Italian start-up incubator that hosts more than 150 tenant businesses including many national tech firms and SMEs ¬ – will greet the Italian winner and offer them access to a coveted place on a 3-month pre-incubation programme valued at 10,000 Euros. Following this, the runner up will also be offered a place on a 3-day pre-incubation placement valued at 3,000 Euros and the 3rd place team will take home an incubation session worth 1,000 Euros.

Thinking about registering? Head over to hackathons.cassini.eu now to sign up!