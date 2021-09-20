Making the most of EU Space data in the Arctic Region: Dive into some of the critical challenges faced in the Arctic with the 2nd CASSINI Hackathon

The 2nd CASSINI Hackathon, scheduled for 5-7 November, is gearing up to be a fantastic event which will tackle a very important global challenge head on. From day one, participants in 10 locations across Europe will have the opportunity to leverage EU Space data to Connect the Arctic.

With the mission of creating new travel routes, safeguarding wildlife, assisting native human communities and preserving natural habitats, teams will be presented with 3 challenges which will test their creative skills from day one. Using data and information from Copernicus, signals and data from Galileo and EGNOS, as well as secure connectivity technologies, they will imagine game-changing solutions and problem solve for the future!

To ensure total focus and dedication, each participating team will be asked to choose just one challenge for their shot at the top spot. The three challenges to choose from are as follows:

Safe passage at sea: Participants will design products, devices or services that could enable container ships, cruise liners and fishing trawlers to navigate safely across Nordic Seas.

Life on land: Participants will design products, devices or services that could enable human societies, plants and wildlife to better adapt to the Arctic climate.

Caring for our wildlife: Participants will design products, devices or services that could help protect biodiversity and the natural habitats of wildlife in the Arctic.

The solutions created while solving these unique challenges in the Arctic can also be used and adapted to solve similar challenges faced by countries outside of the Arctic circle. Each of the 10 European Hackathon organisers are invited to highlight the local application of these solutions to their participants.

In Germany, this year’s Hackathon will explore a variety of local issues which could be tackled with the use of data and signals from Copernicus, Galileo and EGNOS. The local organiser, N3XTCODER, a Berlin-based impact tech hub that helps companies scale sustainable and social digital solutions, will be offering the winning team the chance to further develop their idea with an intensive “Product Lab”. Other prizes will be centred around allowing teams to build up their idea further. Suitable funding will be provided here.

Thinking about registering? Head over to hackathons.cassini.eu now to sign up!