Rapiscan Learning Academy shortlisted for two Learning Technologies Awards

The Learning Academy of Rapiscan Systems®, a leading manufacturer of security inspection equipment, has been shortlisted for not just one, but two Learning Technologies 2021 Awards based around Reality+™- the most independent and sought-after awards in the industry.

Most innovative new learning technologies product

Best use of simulations or virtual environments for learning

Brian Reid, Global Director Training and Education explains, “I’m extremely proud and excited that the Rapiscan Learning Academy has been recognised and shortlisted by the Learning Technologies Awards panel. We’re always seeking to drive innovation within our industry and being shortlisted for two awards is another incredible example of how we consistently enhance educational provision and raise standards in the industry.”

Reality+™, is an innovative new learning technology platform developed by the Rapiscan Learning Academy that utilises Mixed Reality learning via Microsoft HoloLens to implement advanced training packages safely.

Brian continues, “With the learner at its heart, Reality+™ Mixed Reality technology provides satisfaction through advanced gamification learning scenarios. This enhances the current learning experience, providing motivation and excitement in attending training and being certified in this complex area, bringing an increase in learner competence, engagement, and capability. As a global leader in training, we’re continually thinking outside of the box to develop and implement new technologies that improve competency, enhance knowledge, and improve the customer experience. Reality+™ delivers this in spades with new learning experiences that meet regulation and can be delivered in a safe environment.”

Rapiscan Learning Academy joins some well-known names from within the learning technologies industry to be shortlisted. The Awards Ceremony will take place on 17 November 2021 at a prestigious London location.

www.rapiscansystems.com/learning-academy

Rapiscan Systems, a division of OSI Systems, Inc., is a leading global provider of security inspection solutions, with more than 100,000 products installed in over 170 countries. Rapiscan Systems has an extensive portfolio of Baggage and Parcel Inspection, Cargo and Vehicle Inspection, Hold Baggage Screening, People Screening, Trace Detection, Radiation Detection, Tray Return System, and enhanced security solutions, which are supported by a global service network. The company’s state-of-the-art products, solutions and services operate in the world’s most demanding security environments, including at airports, border crossings, railway stations, seaports, government and military installations and high-risk facilities. Rapiscan Systems promotes excellence in security and efficiency, continually investing in research to develop technological advancements that address present and future threats and meet the most rigorous compliance standards worldwide.