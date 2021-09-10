Press release announcing the search for a new CEO for Danish e-bike company

With the current CEO advancing to the board of directors as planned, Advenio People P/S has been chosen as recruitment agency to lead the search for a new CEO for Danish e-bike brand and company MATE.mothership A/S.

As part of a planned strategic change in Danish e-bike brand and company MATE.mothership A/S (MATE. or the Company), to succeed current CEO Kaarthik Subramani, Advenio People P/S has been chosen by the board of directors (the Board) as the recruitment agency to lead the search for a new CEO to help MATE. prepare for the next step of the Company’s growth journey and transition from start-up to scale-up:

“We are looking for exceptional talent to support the future growth of MATE. The current management team as well as the founders have done a tremendous job thus far and have built an incredible brand presence for MATE. We are now looking for an experienced CEO who can build a scalable, profitable business with the support of the board and our shareholders”, says MATE. chairman of the Board Kushal Kumar.

Advancing to the Board

Current CEO and part of the founding team Kaarthik Subramani will be looking to move into the Board alongside founders Christian Adel Michael and Julie Kronstrøm Carton once the transition is complete. As part of the search, Kaarthik Subramani will assist Advenio People P/S in finding the best suited candidate and according to Subramani, the ideal candidate for the job should come with an appetite for growth:





“It has been a privilege to lead MATE. alongside Julie and Christian from a “garage” to a brand with a global footprint and unique identity. I am looking forward to working with and passing the baton on to an experienced scale-up leader that can help accelerate the global growth of the company in line with shareholder expectations”, says Kaarthik Subramani.

The most fashionable e-bike brand



Ever since their first launch of the MATE City/ICON in 2016, MATE. has experienced tremendous success with marketing of e-bikes on Indiegogo, securing the Company an appx. €15m crowdfunding for their second e-bike MATE X thus breaking the de facto European crowdfunding record. Lately, MATE. has been backed by Marcy Venture Partners (MVP) and Mirabaud Lifestyle Impact and Innovation Fund (MLII, Mirabaud), opened flagship stores in Copenhagen and Tokyo, established strong local partnerships in more than 20 countries and introduced audacious collaborations to bridge the void between biking and fashion with the MATE x Moncler and most recently the Palm Angels x MATE, prompting David Wertheimer of Mirabaud to call MATE. “by far the most fashionable e-bike brand” - an opinion shared by fashion magazines, influencers and celebrities alike. The assignment to find the right CEO for MATE. prompts excitement from Advenio People P/S CEO Bjørn Andersen who calls upon interested candidates to respond to the public post or reach out directly:

“MATE. has enormous potential, and it’s fantastic that investors like MVP and Mirabaud see that potential as well. We excel in finding exceptional talent for scaleups, and this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the right candidate to join MATE. as CEO. We feel privileged to work with MATE. on this assignment.”, ends Bjørn Andersen.