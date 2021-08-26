Axi launches $0 commission Share CFD trading products: Top FX and CFD provider adds stocks to its global offerings

Axi clients can now gain the advantages of leveraged Share CFD trading to follow the fortunes of 50 top stocks from US, UK, and European markets. This allows trading based on the share price movements of some of the world’s biggest and most influential companies, including Apple, Amazon, and Netflix.

The new Share CFD products are available to trade using the same MT4 trading platform already used by Axi clients to trade FX currencies, gold, oil, indices and more than 100 other products.

On the addition of the new trading products, Louis Cooper , the Axi Chief Commercial officer says “We’re extremely focused on helping traders find an edge in the markets, and Share CFDs will deliver a lot of high-quality opportunities for our clients.

The majority of these trading products are derived from companies that are household names – the likes of Facebook and Tesla . The Share CFD offering is launching with no commission charges to enable our customers trade popular brands with confidence .“

The nature of Share CFD trading means that anyone who invests will not become a shareholder. Instead, CFD trades simply allows traders to benefit from price movements of the underlying stock in either market direction. This is an area Axi believes offers a significant advantage to retail traders and lowers barriers to entry.

Mr. Rajesh Yohannan , Chief Executive Officer says, “The great thing about Share CFD trading is the ability to leverage your trades, using a relatively small amount of capital to gain full exposure to the trade.”

Says Mr. Rajesh Yohannan, “Share CFDs are great standalone trading opportunities, but once you bundle in our no commission service and promotional offers it’s an extremely compelling package. We expect a lot of interest from both existing clients and new traders looking to find an edge with a trusted broker.”

