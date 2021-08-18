Greystone Bel’s Chicago Office Completes Sale of Five-Property Portfolio in Rockford, IL Totaling $43.3 Million

Greystone Bel Real Estate Advisors Chicago Office recently closed the sale of the Hampton Portfolio in Rockford, Illinois for $43.3 million.

Greystone Bel Real Estate Advisors Chicago Office recently closed the sale of the Hampton Portfolio in Rockford, Illinois for $43.3 million. The multifamily portfolio consists of five-properties totaling 582 units, which equates to a per unit sale price of $74,399. William Montana and Christopher Sackley of the Greystone Bel investment sales team represented the Seller on this transaction.

The Hampton Portfolio consists of the following multifamily communities:

Hampton Ridge – 252 Units at 3464 Hampton Ridge Drive

Hampton Woods – 80 Units at 2665, 2671, 2695, 2711, 2715, 2750, 2751 & 2755 Lund Avenue

Hampton Courtyard – 44 Units at 2900-2926 Sandy Hollow Road

Hampton Crossings – 54 Units at 1403, 1417, 1435, 1451, 1473 & 1491 Stony Creek Way

Hampton Meadows – 152 Units at 906 McKnight Circle

Completed from 1985 to 2008, the well-designed and constructed properties offer a variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes averaging 1,094 square feet and include core-type amenities such as attached garages, in-apartment washer / dryers, and high ceiling heights. All five properties are well located near major transportation arteries, employment, and retail centers in Rockford, Winnebago County, Illinois.

Greystone Bel Real Estate Advisors focuses on providing a full range of multifamily advisory services to clients in the Midwest for both market-rate and affordable housing properties. Its Real Estate Advisors team provides services in sales, acquisitions, and a full spectrum of advisory services including debt, acquisition, and investment sales to multifamily, affordable housing, student housing, and seniors housing owners and investors.

www.greystonebel.com