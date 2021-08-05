ANIL UZUN Comments on the Slow Reaction of Central Banks to Digital Currencies

ANIL UZUN will talk about how the reaction of central banks to digital currencies is not fast enough to create an impact on Youtube on August 13, Friday at 07.00 pm CET.

ANIL UZUN is a serial entrepreneur with many years of experience in information technology, product development, and innovation in the Fintech sector. As a venturer himself, ANIL UZUN will talk about digital currencies and how central banks should adapt to them immediately.

ANIL UZUN says, "It is time to embrace digital currencies to service the society as a whole.

There is time to waste for central banks in introducing their digital currencies of their own to support the current crypto environment and take their part in helping the new currencies blend in the ecosystem of financials."

"We are all aware of the cost of traditional currencies. The payment systems are also expensive, and international money transfer systems are the most expensive ones. Digital currencies will be a big service for the people if central banks could introduce their own support to improve their service and also private currencies would work hand-in-hand with central banks. If public bodies introduce more digital ventures, they can act like intermediaries of new technologies for faster, cheaper and a better monetary system.” says ANIL UZUN.

The talk will be live-streamed on YouTube on August 13, Friday at 07.00 pm CET via the given link on the blog.

Who is ANIL UZUN?

ANIL UZUN is a visionary entrepreneur and investor based in London. He has an evangelical enthusiasm to support ventures, and his companies invest in emerging technologies in trading, payments, and many other internet-based services. His door is always open to people who have integrity, openness, and a collaborative mindset.