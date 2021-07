Don't miss this rare chance to explore the fascinating world of Noh, one of the world's oldest performing arts, with a virtual backstage tour of the Kanze Noh Theatre...

Performed in Japan for over 650 years, Noh has been recognised by UNESCO and offers a wonderful glimpse at the Japan of centuries past.

Join Saburota Kanze, Noh actor and son and heir to the 26th Grand Master of the Kanze School, Kiyokazu Kanze, who leads this tour and guides the audience through the basics of Noh as well as introducing behind-the-scenes footage.

