The European interviews Jane-Michèle Clark of Cloud Managed Networks

Hosted by journalist Georgie Frost, Jane-Michèle Clark sheds light on how cyber security is a major concern for organisations of all sizes, in every sector, in every country around the world.

They also spoke about how IT professionals are increasingly looking to third-party experts for assistance, and engaging managed service providers for subscription-based Back-up (BaaS), Disaster Recovery (DRaaS) and Cybersecurity (SECaaS) needs.

An attack can befall and fell any organisation. Jane-Michèle explains why even companies that routinely practice restoring their systems – and a surprisingly low percentage of firms do so – flounder when disaster actually strikes. The interview gives some much-needed insight into the ever-growing issue of cyber security, and how companies like Cloud Managed Networks offer advice and tech solutions to many different types of clients, in myriad sectors, making it the perfect partner for organisations wanting to sleep well and save money on digital security and network robustness.

The interview is available to view here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57MhR0czyHU

and on The European's website here:

https://the-european.eu/story-24801/interview-with-jane-michele-clark-director-of-business-development-for-cloud-managed-networks.html