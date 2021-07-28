VRP Consulting expands its delivery capacity with two new hubs in Ukraine and Bulgaria

VRP Consulting, an award-winning global full-service Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner delivering across the entire Salesforce platform, recently announced further expansion with two new offices opening in Kiev, Ukraine and Sofia, Bulgaria.

The VRP group now consists of 13 offices in 10 countries, and continues to expand its existing bases in the UK, Netherlands, Germany, US, Canada, Poland and Belarus, now employing over 550 highly skilled professionals.

“Our new Kiev office is growing rapidly. With a core team already in place, we are continuing to interview talented Salesforce developers at all levels with an aim to reach 100 staff by the end of the year ” - Igor Savchenko, VRP Ukraine Office Director.

“We are excited to open up this new office and focus on building dedicated B2C Commerce Cloud expertise and grow our presence in Sofia.” - Georgi Zapryanov, VRP Bulgaria Office Director.

“This strategic expansion allows us to meet increased levels of demand for our innovative Salesforce services from clients across the globe. As a Salesforce Platinum Consulting partner, we are always looking for new ways to deliver innovation and success to our customers. We are proud to connect Salesforce experts across our regions, and offer exciting global projects on which to collaborate.” - Roman Medvedev, CEO and Founder of VRP Consulting.

VRP is a global full-service Salesforce® Platinum consulting, outsourcing and managed services partner, delivering across the entire Salesforce platform. As a Product Development Outsourcing (PDO) Expert (1 of 9 globally), a Salesforce.org Impact Partner, a Tableau Partner and a 2020 Partner Innovation Award winner (Manufacturing), we have the scale and expertise to deliver innovative solutions to customers of all sizes, locations and industries.

