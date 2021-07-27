Blockchain Algorithms Secure Services of Experienced Sports Investment Manager

Blockchain Algorithms are delighted to have secured the services of experienced investment director Michael Archer, someone with an extensive and prestigious career background, who will be able to employ his expertise as a tangible asset fund manager and guide the business and its clients to the next level of success.

Michael has spent the majority of his career managing the portfolios for UHNW & HNW clientele, working in affluent markets and industries, and managing an ever-growing stable of collectors and associates. Michael has spent a large proportion of time working within the investment and sports sectors, but has also worked extensively in the tangible asset markets such as Art, Classic Cars, Watches & Jewellery advising family offices and hedge funds on suitable investment-grade assets.

Currently, Blockchain Algorithms are focused heavily on their relationship with Betfair Exchange for the upcoming Premier League 2021/22.

"We are ecstatic to have someone with the calibre, experience, know-how and global contacts such as Michael join our team at a really pivotal time. We are expanding physically, intellectually and also financially, and as we build our reputation as the go to Sports Trading company in London, Michael's appointment allows us to expand our operations and contacts worldwide with his estimable reputation across the Middle East and Asia, in addition to everyone he meets in person."

Looking forward to his challenging new role, Michael stated he was "…delighted to be joining Blockchain Algorithms at such an exciting, yet youthful stage of their development. With the help of our sister company Betfair Exchange, I know we will forge a long lasting and mutually beneficial relationship with the current clients and new clients as well as securing additional sports exchanges worldwide, and considering what Blockchain Algorithms have been able to achieve in such a short space of time, has given not only myself but my existing clients real confidence in the future growth of the business I'm confident that we can have a positive impact together on the industry and do some good. My role as investment director will allow me to link in my global contacts in the United Arab Emirates, Asia and the States and provide our clients with the best returns possible from Blockchain Algorithms."

Michael Archer has begun his role as Investment Director already and can be contacted through Blockchain Algorithms.