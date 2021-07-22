ComeOn! signs up leading sports broadcaster Natasha Staniszewski as brand ambassador

Sports betting and casino brand ComeOn! have announced the signing of former SportsCentre anchor, Natasha Staniszewski, as brand ambassador.

Staniszewski, who will take part in ComeOn! marketing events and also feature in the brand's advertising campaigns, said: "I'm thrilled to begin this partnership with ComeOn! They share my great passion for sport and I'm looking forward to playing a role in their many future plans to promote the brand”

ComeOn! Chief Commercial Officer, Berkay Reyhan: "We're delighted to have Natasha on board as our brand ambassador. She's an incredibly popular, respected and knowledgeable figure in Canadian sports and we are thrilled to be working with her”.

Born and raised in Edmonton, Staniszewski earned a broadcasting degree at NAIT in her hometown. For a decade she hosted TSN’s SportsCentre, the channel’s flagship news programme, whilst she also covered the Canadian women’s hockey team for a variety of events, including the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

The partnership follows on from the Canadian Premier League announcing a new multi-year deal with ComeOn! as the Official Sports Betting and Online Casino Partner of the Canadian Premier League. Through this new partnership, the ComeOn! logo will be on Atletico Ottawa’s jersey starting with the 2021 season.

ComeOn! is part of ComeOn Group, a leading player in the rapidly growing global market of online gaming. Established in 2008, the group operates a suite of established brands, primarily in casino and sports betting - with years of experience operating in regulated gaming markets, player protection and responsible gaming are key parts for ComeOn! when offering its services. Learn more at www.comeon-group.com

As well as operating successful sports betting and casino brands on their proprietary iGaming platform, ComeOn Group are excited to announce the launch of new free-to-play casino games, together with a new site focused on sports content including podcasts, match previews, opinion pieces, and competitions, which will be focused on the North American sporting landscape.