FORTU WEALTH APPOINTS TOM PELC AS ITS NEW CIO

Fortu Wealth, a digital private bank that provides payment and wealth management solutions for affluent individuals and their businesses, has appointed Tom Pelc as its new Chief Investment Officer.

Tom Pelc has over 32 years’ experience in investment management and advanced knowledge of financial markets having worked for Nomura and RBC.

Fortu Wealth was co-founded by Azamat Sultanov and Firdavs Shakhidi in 2020. They have both previously managed a boutique asset management group with over 500mln USD in AUM, working with various Swiss private banks such as UBS, EFG, Julius Baer and Pictet.

Fortu has a team of advisors, experienced bankers and fintech professionals such as Nektarios Liolios, founder of Startupbootcamp Fintech, Vidur Varma, former executive of Citi Gold, and Suresh Vaghjiani, president of GPS and former CEO of Tribe Payments.

Fortu successfully raised a pre-seed round of 600K GBP via Seedrs at a 4 mln GBP pre-money valuation and now has started gathering commitments for a Seed round of 2mln GBP with 10 mln GBP pre-money valuation.

Azamat Sultanov, co-CEO of Fortu Wealth, commented: “Tom is a great addition and a valuable asset to Fortu’s team as he brings a lot of experience and market vision to our thematic investment composition and strategic asset allocation.”

Tom Pelc added: “I am very excited to join this great fintech story that is revolutionizing the private banking industry ripe for innovation.”