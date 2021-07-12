ANIL UZUN Talks about What AI-Decision Making will Mean for the Banks

ANIL UZUN will talk about how AI-Decision Making will power the future of banks. The talk will be live-streamed on YouTube on July 23, Friday at 07.00pm CET.

ANIL UZUN is a serial entrepreneur with many years of experience in information technology, product development, and innovation in the Fintech sector. ANIL UZUN will share his insights into the future of the banks and the role of digital services such as AI Decision-Making in the industry.

ANIL UZUN says “We have already adopted digital services in the financial institutions, but institutions are looking to expand their capabilities with AI to have a better understanding of customers’ needs and to have the ability to offer precise, fast and efficient services. Today Artificial intelligence/machine learning-enabled technologies have the personalisation capabilities in the new normal/post-COVID world.”

“Financial institutions are struggling to create a secure, robust digital banking platform capable of maintaining the consumer’s financial wellness properly, ethically, and in accordance with the latest compliance regulations, at this point AI/ML will analyze the raw data, identify patterns and unlock insights into customer behaviour for intelligent predictions and actionable decisions.” he continues.

The talk will be live-streamed on YouTube on July 23, Friday at 07.00pm CET via given the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7bc8QtgR-61i1dDx57eJuQ/videos

Who is ANIL UZUN?

ANIL UZUN is a visionary entrepreneur and investor based in London. He has an evangelical enthusiasm to support ventures, and his companies invest in emerging technologies in trading, payments, and many other internet-based services. His door is always open to people who have integrity, openness, and a collaborative mindset.