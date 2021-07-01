UBEO Acquires James B. Schwab Co., Inc. expanding its footprint in the Northeastern United States

UBEO Business Services (“UBEO”), a premier provider of printer, copier, and related office equipment sales and services is proud to announce that James B. Schwab Co. has joined the UBEO family of companies.

James B. Schwab Co. has been serving Western New York since 1952. From its earliest days, Schwab has been committed to serving its customers with determination and a deep commitment to excellence. In 1985, Schwab founded its second location in Erie, Pennsylvania.

As the preeminent local office equipment dealer in Western New York and Pennsylvania, Schwab has provided outstanding business technology services to their clients since 1952. Schwab is primarily a RICOH and Kyocera dealer. With UBEO’s portfolio, Schwab will be expanding its offerings to its customers soon. Like UBEO, Schwab is committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience.

“James B. Schwab Co., Inc. is another top-tier dealer that has joined our organization,” said Jim Sheffield, CEO of UBEO. “Not only does UBEO gain territory in the Northeast, but we are also adding an excellent leadership team and a company with an excellent reputation and relationship with its customers.”

Dennis Schwab, President of James B. Schwab Co. said, “We are thrilled to continue serving Western New York and Pennsylvania as a UBEO Company. Being a part of the UBEO family of companies will provide us with more tools, resources, and expertise to deliver more value to our customers.”

Co-headquartered in Austin and San Antonio, Texas, UBEO is now the fastest growing business technology organization in the country. In 2018, UBEO, LLC exceeded over 3x in annual revenue growth. While the organization is rapidly growing, its commitment to excellence is paramount. UBEO Business Services with its best-of-breed offering remains committed to being the “high-end customer experience” in the industry. UBEO’s success is attributable to its commitment to acquire best-in-class companies and build a premier brand in the Document Technology industry.

www.ubeo.com

Originally founded in Falconer, New York, in 1952, James B. Schwab Co., Inc. has been growing ever since. Many of their customers have been with the organization for over 40 years. The second location in Eric, Pennsylvania was founded in 1985 and the company has recently begun expanding into Ohio.

www.schwabco.com

Bill Brady, President and founder of The Brady Group, a 20+ year old Mergers & Acquisition consultant business since 2000, represented the company and its owners, both as an advisor and as legal counsel, in the transaction. Brady, the former acquisition counsel and senior officer at IKON OFFICE SOLUTIONS back in the late 1980’s and 1990’s.