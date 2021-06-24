Supersapiens Welcomes Three-Time IRONMAN World Champion Jan Frodeno as Newest Athlete

Frodeno is renowned as one of the greatest triathletes of his generation. The Olympic gold medalist will use the Supersapiens system to effectively manage his fueling strategy to continue in his pursuit of earning another Ironman World Championship title.

Supersapiens, the world’s leading energy management system for performance athletes, powered by the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, announced a partnership with Jan Frodeno today, one of the world’s most respected and successful triathletes. The Supersapiens training ecosystem empowers athletes to optimize fueling, maximize training, and increase performance gains.

Triathletes are required to excel in three disciplines — swimming, cycling, and running - which makes fueling essential for optimal performance; Frodeno will be a featured Supersapiens Brand Ambassador, showcasing how real-time glucose visibility empowers athletes to go faster longer.

Announcing the partnership with Frodeno, Founder and CEO of Supersapiens, Phil Southerland said, “Adding an athlete as world-class as Jan to the Supersapiens team makes perfect sense. A dominant competitor who recently began integrating the latest tech in his training, we are proud to work with Jan on his fueling strategy and empower him to make data-backed decisions to maximize performance.”

German-born, South African-raised Frodeno was the first triathlete to win the IRONMAN World Championship, the 70.3 IRONMAN World Championship, and the European IRONMAN Championship in the same year. And he's the current world record holder for the long distance. Having won Olympic Gold in Beijing in 2008 and three IRONMAN World Championship titles, Frodeno is considered one of the most successful triathletes in history.

“My ultimate goal in triathlon is yet to be realized. Of course I’m focused on winning the Supersapiens IRONMAN World Championship this year. However, I haven’t had my perfect day in long distance triathlon yet. I am still searching for my own personal limits and I know Supersapiens technology and the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor can help me achieve that. Like many, I was intrigued when I first heard of Supersapiens. But now having had the chance to use the technology in training over the last few months, I’ve realized how much there is for me to learn. I’ve already made significant changes to my fueling based on the data and I'll look to implement more over the coming years as my body adapts and I continue my pursuit for excellence. I am proud to be at the forefront of this performance evolution, and I have seen first hand that all triathletes have room for improvement when it comes to fueling. I'm confident that Supersapiens will help many other athletes reach their ultimate goals in the sport too.”

Supersapiens is the title sponsor for the 2021 and 2022 IRONMAN World Championship, held annually in Kona, Hawaii. As well as four of Europe’s most renowned races, IRONMAN UK, IRONMAN Hamburg, IRONMAN France, and IRONMAN Emilia Romagna.

A partnership with global healthcare leader Abbott makes Supersapiens the only energy management system that directly integrates with a Bluetooth-enabled sports CGM (continuous glucose monitor) — the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor. Together, Supersapiens can offer their athletes access to truly meaningful and actionable glucose data, with real-time glucose levels transmitted directly to their phone and select Garmin bike computers and smartwatches. Their set of data interpretation tools is leading the future of fueling and sports performance.

The Supersapiens system, powered by Abbott’s Libre Sense, is now available in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. For markets where Supersapiens has yet to be released, athletes can receive updates by signing up for the Supersapiens email newsletter or request a personalized Glucose Training Guide for exclusive information. Learn more about the full line of Supersapiens products and purchase Abbott’s biosensor at www.supersapiens.com

Supersapiens is a US-based sports performance company focused on energy management systems that empower athletes to effectively manage in-training fueling to sustain high intensity work, properly manage glucose levels to maximize recovery, and achieve bigger performance gains.

The Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is intended for athletes to measure glucose. Athletes are defined as individuals who perform exercise with the purpose of improving wellness and performance. When used with a compatible product, the biosensor allows athletes to correlate their glucose levels and their athletic performance. The biosensor is not intended for use in the diagnosis, treatment, or monitoring of a disease.

The Supersapiens ecosystem, including the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, is not yet available for sale in the U.S. For a full list of references and FAQs, please visit our Education Hub and Help Center.