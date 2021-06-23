Linnworks Announces Simon Curd as Vice President Product

Linnworks, a leading commerce automation platform, has named Simon Curd VP Product. In this role, Curd will ensure that Linnworks continues to keep customer needs central to product development and strategy. Curd will support Linnworks’ ability to anticipate market shifts and demands to help customers address emerging trends in rapidly evolving global markets. Curd will also support Linnworks’ ability to deliver a Total Commerce solution that enables SMB and enterprise customers to expand, automate, and optimize their businesses.

With this appointment, Linnworks will further help customers find market advantages with insights into their sales performance and optimizations, help customers expand to new territories by increasing the integrations to marketplaces and shipping solutions in new markets, as well as enable the partner channel to implement Linnworks for customers.

"I'm delighted to welcome Simon to Linnworks as VP Product,” said Callum Campbell, Linnworks CEO. “Simon carries a wealth of expertise and experience that will help us continue to drive forward our position as market leader. Simon’s contribution is set to have a big impact on our mission to help brands sell better. His contribution to the team will further help our customers win in the effortless economy."

Prior to joining Linnworks, Curd served as SAP Product Leadership for Commerce, delivering Commerce platforms to global brands and enterprise businesses. Before SAP, Curd was Commerce Platform Director with Pearson Education focusing on large-scale digital transformation and delivery of global enterprise Commerce solutions. His additional experience includes Javelin Group Solutions Architect where he was responsible for selling, designing, and building commerce solutions.

“Linnworks is a super exciting company in the Commerce space that has clearly demonstrated how a Total Commerce solution enables customers to sell everywhere by rapidly expanding and unifying the marketplaces and channels they engage with,” said Curd. “Linnworks provides the crucial agility that digital and Commerce teams need to unlock new sales opportunities and automate their commerce operations. I’m thrilled to be joining Linnworks on this journey.”

Linnworks is a leading commerce automation platform that works with the world’s major marketplaces and sales channels. Linnworks enables businesses to manage their multi-channel inventory, orders and fulfillment from a single dashboard and provides deep insights across sales channels and operations. By equipping brands and retailers to conduct commerce wherever their customers are, Linnworks powers businesses to drive growth and boost brand success. As both Amazon and eBay’s largest European commerce partner, Linnworks processes $8bn+ GMV each year globally, and serves some of the world’s biggest brands.