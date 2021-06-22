ANIL UZUN Will Talk about Biometric Payments on YouTube

ANIL UZUN will talk about biometric payments. The talk will be live-streamed on YouTube on July 2, Friday at 07.00pm CET.

Biometric identity authentication adoption has been accelerated in many sectors in the last 5 years. Many market sectors have increased biometric identity authentication in consumer activities.

“Adoption of biometric technologies should continue to accelerate and expand in FinTech.” says ANIL UZUN. We have recently heard that Mastercard and Visa have both entered into new partnerships for biometric identity authentication adoption. The sector welcomes fresh biometric identity authentication and payments platforms.”

ANIL UZUN says “A lot of companies are seeking ways to grow their footprint for biometric payment services globally. And I believe biometric payments will open up another point of access to millions of merchants worldwide. Identity-enabled transactions will be an answer to many problems in financial services. Customers will have better user experience in checkouts by scanning unique finger vein patterns. In the meantime biometric identity authentication will enable companies to access a variety of other settings including age verification, identity-membership and loyalty schemes. And lastly biometric payments will increase the focus on security for both consumers and vendors.”

The talk will be live-streamed on YouTube on July 2, Friday at 07.00pm CET via given the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7bc8QtgR-61i1dDx57eJuQ/videos

Who is ANIL UZUN?

ANIL UZUN is a visionary entrepreneur and investor based in London. He has an evangelical enthusiasm to support ventures, and his companies invest in emerging technologies in trading, payments, and many other internet-based services. His door is always open to people who have integrity, openness, and a collaborative mindset.