The European interviews Damon Robertson (CEO of COOLSPIRiT) and Jonathan Bowl (AVP and GM, EMEA North of Commvault)

The interview was the second in The European’s ‘Global Thought Leaders’ series, with the two interviewees discussing data backup and security...

The two interviewees spoke about how far backup solutions have come over the last 20 years, and how companies like Commvault shifted the focus toward data management and just how vital data is in almost every walk of life, especially business.

Damon and Jonathan also spoke about how data being in the cloud does not necessarily mean that data is secure, and how ransomware’s increased danger is causing businesses to truly take notice of data protection.

Small businesses are a huge target for attackers, with Jonathan explaining that 80% of small- and medium-sized companies that are attacked close within 6 months of the event. Damon and Jonathan discussed the best way for government to legislate against cybercrime, but asserted that protecting your own processes and databases is the best answer.

