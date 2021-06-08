PRESS INVITATION TO ONLINE EVENT: LAB-FRESH, GAME-CHANGING TECH AND INTERNATIONAL EXPERT INSIGHTS INTO XG, CYBERSECURITY/HEALTH AND HDR

Direct from the lab, the latest game-changing tech and insights on xG, cybersecurity/health, HDR and industry challenges are being presented by international experts at a physical event, named /reveal/ , organised by the European technology innovation centre b<>com on 23 June at 17h00 CEST.

Journalists are offered the opportunity to join in real time or book slots to talk to the experts during or after the event. b<>com will also provide downloadable replays on press request.

https://b-com.mylivesession.com/

There will be a live chat where you can ask questions during the event

> Part 1: Do you really need this private 5G network?

Let’s build xG together!

A short conversation with Bertrand Guilbaud, CEO, b<>com

Why private networks matter for the industry : The Airbus case with Marc Kientzy, Strategic Program Development | Airbus Defense & Space

From 4G to xG: The expert interview

With Mathieu Lagrange, Networks & Security director, b<>com

The private & secure connectivity bubble demo: Introducing b<>com *Dome*, the ‘5G and beyond’ private networks solution

Wendy Ooms, product owner, Networks & Security

> Part 2: When Cybersecurity is vital!

Latest cyber trends: the expert interview

With Gaëtan Le Guelvouit, Trust & Security Lab manager

The “Cyber Tech meets Healthcare” demo: Introducing b<>com *Serenity*, the multi-factor authentication transparent technology for hospitals

- Carole Le Goff, Health industry referent

- Gaëtan Le Guelvouit, Trust & Security Lab manager

> Part 3: Broadcast family, welcome to a brave new world

Production, distribution, viewer experience: Hot tech for hot trends?

An open discussion with:

- Stéphane Cloirec, Vice President, Product Management, Video Appliances | Harmonic

- Peter Schut, SVP Media Infrastructure | EVS Broadcast Equipment

- Ludovic Noblet, Hypermedia and IP licensing director | b<>com

The ‘premium and easy HDR’ demo: Introducing b<>com *Sublima*, a premium adaptive HDR multi-conversion solution.

Tania Pouli, Advanced Media Content, Deputy Lab Manager

b<>com is a private French innovation center that pioneers, designs and delivers technologies to companies that want to digitally boost their competitiveness. Its technologies are developed to address digital infrastructure, the cultural and creative industries, health, defense, and industry 4.0. Its experts come up with solutions in areas like 5G networks and beyond, image and audio processing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cognitive science and mixed realities. Thanks to its world-class engineering team and its unique mix of scientific and industrial know-how, b<>com offers its clients technology innovations that make the difference.