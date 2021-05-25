Visit Cornwall GB launches campaign to welcome international visitors

The United Kingdom’s most south-westerly county of Cornwall is launching a campaign to welcome international visitors following this year’s G7 summit, which is taking place at Carbis Bay near St Ives.

In a bid to showcase everything the county has to offer, the regional tourist board, Visit Cornwall, has designed a dedicated media and travel trade portal packed full of useful resources (launching 27 May). The destination marketing organisation is also hosting a special virtual event to introduce overseas media and tour operators to Cornwall’s highlights (also taking place on 27 May).

Announcing the campaign, Malcolm Bell, Chief Executive of Visit Cornwall said:

“Cornwall is the natural choice to host this year’s G7 summit, all the themes and priorities for the UK’s presidency of the G7 converge here. Cornish mines helped fuel the origins of the UK’s industrial revolution and Cornish miners settled around the world. Today, the region is at the cutting edge of driving the UK’s new green revolution.

“Cornwall’s stunning landscape includes some of the most beautiful beaches and coastal scenery in the UK and even the world’s largest indoor rainforest. If overseas visitors have heard of Cornwall, the chances are that it will have been thanks to films and TV shows that have been shot here, from James Bond to the BBC’s Poldark. But holidaymakers may be surprised to discover the amazing walks along our 400-plus miles of coast path, the glorious gardens, fabulous wildlife, world-class food and drink, historic houses, castles and vibrant arts and cultural scene.

“Once travellers are freely able to visit the UK, Cornwall should be high on the bucket list of places to see. We’re blessed with miles and miles of tranquil landscapes and fantastic outdoor experiences. Coupled with quality and characterful places to stay,” he concludes.

With free to use imagery, newly commissioned video footage and example itineraries, the new portal, www.visitcornwalltraveltrade.com will also feature a bank of blog articles. Here, visitors to the site can access everything they need to know, including fascinating facts linking Cornwall to the G7 member countries.

A virtual event on 27 May will mark the official launch of the Visit Cornwall G7 tourism legacy campaign and portal. Overseas travel press, tour operators and travel agents are being invited to attend one of two events taking place at 08:00 and 17:00 BST (UTC +1). The event will include an overview of the region’s highlights, run-through of new product and Q&A with Malcolm Bell, Chief Executive of Visit Cornwall.

The G7 summit takes place from 11 to 13 June at Carbis Bay on the northwest coast of Cornwall, a mile from St Ives, made famous by the St Ives School of artists who made this their home in the mid-1900s. The former fishing enclave boasts a Blue Flag award-winning golden beach surrounded by sub-tropical plants and the luxury Carbis Bay Hotel and Estate, which is hosting this year’s summit.

Located in the far west of Great Britain on a peninsula almost entirely surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean, Cornwall is home to the UK’s most southerly promontory, The Lizard, and one of its most westerly points, Land's End. Just a few miles offshore and even further west is an archipelago of tiny islands that make up the Isles of Scilly.

www.visitcornwalltraveltrade.com

www.visitcornwall.com/media/images

To register for the 08:00 (UTC +1) event please visit https://www.bigmarker.com/visit-cornwall/Visit-Cornwall-Travel-Trade-Portal-Launch

To join the live stream event at 17:00 (UTC +1) please visit: https://youtu.be/qX6Jhy3BLwg