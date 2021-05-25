ANIL UZUN Speaks About How Companies Should Prioritize Digital Resilience for Human-Centred Strategies in The Post Pandemic Period

ANIL UZUN talks about the recovery stage of the pandemic, what FinTech companies need to prioritise in their business agendas in the turbulent year.

ANIL UZUN a serial entrepreneur who has been active in the Fintech sector for many years. He points on the main subjects in the business agendas of FinTech companies after the pandemic.

“Digital resilience and human-centric strategies are the key factors”. ANIL UZUN says. “Digital resilience is a mindset. The companies shall form strategies, programs and policies to safeguard the digital capabilities to face digital crises and shocks to serve their customers. The three core attributes of digital resilience are cybersecurity, business continuity, and data governance/ privacy.”

“The customers are under the pressure of financial stress. We have seen that regulators and organizations have shown their support with loans and also personalized digital services. Even the governments such as Estonia supported its people with advanced e-government services during the pandemic. These are the great examples of digital resilience”

“In the post-pandemic stage the business agendas will shift to business recovery and we will see an acceleration in digital transformation for more resilience. The customer experience shall be the center of digital innovation in a personalized manner for customer satisfaction is crucial.” he continues.

