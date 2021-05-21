Siam Park announces its long-awaited reopening at FITUR

After more than 14 months of closure, the best water park in the world, located in Adeje, Tenerife, will opens its doors on 29 May with access limited to Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 to 18:00...

The president of the Loro Parque Company, Wolfgang Kiessling, announced this Wednesday 19th May, that Siam Park will open its doors from next Saturday, 29th May, every weekend from 10:00 to 18:00. He did so within the framework of FITUR, the prestigious international tourism fair that takes place every year in Madrid and which has resumed its celebration after the break caused by COVID-19.

The moment that millions of visitors to Siam Park have been waiting for has finally arrived: the return of the best water park in the world after 14 months of forced closure. In fact, a great welcome is expected, similar to what has already happened at Loro Parque and the Poema del Mar aquarium. Residents and tourists who are already in the archipelago have been very happy and have filled their facilities according to the limitations imposed by the current situation.

Between 19 and 23 May, visitors will be able to visit the stand (9D02) in Hall 9, where they will find all kinds of information, new products and news. The Company, which has already arranged numerous meetings with tour operators, is thus relaunching its activity and reinforcing its position as a leading tourism group.

Siam Park, best water park in the world for the seventh year in a row

Despite having been closed for more than a year, there is still no doubt: Siam Park is the best water park in the world, and it is in Spain. This has been confirmed by the Travellers' Choice Award, which Siam Park has received for seven consecutive years thanks to the positive evaluations of its visitors on the prestigious travel portal TripAdvisor. Siam Park is the only park to have achieved this distinction so many times in a row, and also the only park to have received this award since TripAdvisor launched the "water parks" category seven years ago.

This repeated recognition is undoubtedly the result of the constant innovation and reinvestment of the Loro Parque Company in all its projects, with which it always pursues excellence. In addition to being a reference in the TripAdvisor awards, it also

enjoys international recognition thanks to the European Star Award for Best Water Park in Europe for the ninth consecutive year, or the Park World Excellence Award, which recognised it in 2019 as Best Water Park of the Year, among many others that make it the most recognised and awarded park on the planet. Singha is also the number one attraction in the world, followed by The Dragon and the Tower of Power.

In addition to its spectacular attractions, the beauty of this park is, in itself, an incomparable attraction, and nothing compares to being able to enjoy unique attractions in the world, in an unprecedented setting of lush vegetation and Thai design and decoration. Visitors will be able to experience first-hand the thrills of Tower of Power and its 28-metre-high slide as well as Singha and many other impressive state-of-the-art attractions without which a holiday in Tenerife would not be complete.

Moreover, for those seeking relaxation in an exclusive environment, Siam Park offers Siam Beach, the most paradisiacal beach with artificial waves in the Canary Islands, where the incredible waves of The Wave Palace break. Siam Park, located in Adeje, Tenerife, is a place where good weather and fun are guaranteed all year round. This makes it another must-see if you are travelling to the Canary Islands.

