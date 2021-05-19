The European interviews Jonathan Wood of C2 Cyber

For the first physical interview since the Covid-19 lockdown, The European interviewed Jonathan Wood, the CEO of C2 Cyber.

Jonathan explained why vendor risk is an increasingly important aspect of business, citing examples of supply chain breaches in large and successful companies. He also elaborated on the dangers of a lack of security, including fines from regulators and a decrease in consumer confidence.

Jonathan also spoke about how the recent changes in working processes have benefitted C2 Cyber. The expansion of the risk surface due to more fractured working arrangements has caused more companies to require their services, which consist of a mixture of Open-source intelligence and consultancy.

You can view the video here:

https://youtu.be/Yo-wlA4A-pQ

