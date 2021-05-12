Team Szakos Empowers Homeowners to Sell Without Using a Real Estate Agent

Today, Team Szakos announced the release of its comprehensive report, How to Sell Your Home without an Agent and Save the Commission! Team Szakos has been involved in over 1,000 successful home sales, purchases, and investments. It is involved in helping the local community and regularly donates to local non-profits with every sale. The company is releasing its free guide, sharing real estate advice to ensure that homeowners don’t have to give a chunk of their profits to an agent. Ventura County is experiencing a real estate boom and Team Szakos wants homeowners to keep 100% of their profits without having to pay an agent to do what a homeowner can do with the “insider” advice from the free report.

“We are a real estate company based in Ventura, California,” said Owner and Founder, by Michael Szakos. “Because I myself had a bad experience years ago when purchasing my first home, I decided to help clients understand the process of selling and buying property. I wrote ‘How to Sell Your Home without an Agent and Save the Commission’ for homeowners and buyers to understand issues that they can address without having to hire a real estate agent.”

Team Szakos is transforming the way families buy, sell, and invest in real estate in the Ventura area. Szakos added, “I believe that all of us should consider the commitment of leaving a positive legacy of giving back. For that reason, Team Szakos is on a mission to be an example of an honest business that also devotes time and funds to changing lives and the community for the better.”

Team Szakos has set its goal is to give $1,000,000 to charities by 2025.

