ANIL UZUN Expects 2021 to Be The Year of Sustainable Finance Standards

ANIL UZUN is a serial entrepreneur who has been active in the Fintech sector for many years. He made comments on the current situation in sustainable finance standards and what that does mean for investors.

ANIL UZUN says “We have lost 2020 to pandemic but there have been great developments in terms of sustainability in finance. Also Biden's victory against the Trump administration indicates that sustainable trends will continue to be on the rise in the US and affect the European finance world as well.”

“As you all know, the Paris Agreement was crucial for sustainability and the agreement is not just for governments, but for companies and investors as well. Biden will re-sign the agreement and put a huge focus on this matter. The resigning of the agreement will evolve the standards, taxonomies and regulation in the finance sector.” he continues.

2021 will be the year the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation (IFRS) will establish their sustainability standards board and the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) will launch a potential climate protocol.

ANIL UZUN also adds “Big data, AI, satellite data, sentiment data will help corporates to establish a global standardisation and 2021 will be the year for sustainable finance.”

Who is ANIL UZUN?

ANIL UZUN is a visionary entrepreneur and investor based in London. He has an evangelical enthusiasm to support ventures and his companies invest in emerging technologies in trading, payments, and many other internet-based services. His door is always open to people who have integrity, openness, and a collaborative mindset.