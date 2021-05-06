Vinturas, digital operating platform and initiative of 6 European leading logistics experts in the automotive industry, appoints new CEO...

Vinturas - Appointment of new Chief Executive Officer

The Supervisory Board of Vinturas announced today that Ronald Kleijwegt has been appointed as new CEO.

Spanning an international career in EMEA, the Americas and Asia, Ronald is a widely experienced senior executive with more than 25 years of experience in international supply chain, logistics and IT.

Building on what Vinturas has accomplished already in digitalising the automotive supply chain, under his leadership Vinturas will hone its strategic growth direction and will develop its organization, strengthen its partnerships, and build new relationships.

Most recently Ronald was GVP Global Sales and Managing Director EMEA at Blume Global, where he demonstrated the ability to create value for customers by offering digital platform solutions. Prior to being named to that role, he served at executive management positions at Compaq, Hon Hai/Foxconn and HP.

“I’m excited to lead Vinturas. It’s my drive to grow the business by using its unique block chain and digital technology in the automotive and other vehicle industries. It is an exciting time to join Vinturas with especially the automotive industry going through dramatic changes and opportunities”, says Ronald Kleijwegt.

www.vinturas.com

The Vinturas digital operating platform is an initiative of 6 European leading logistics experts in the automotive industry: Koopman Logistics Group (The Netherlands & Germany), Groupe CAT (France), Axess Logistics (Scandinavia), National Vehicle Distribution NVD (Ireland & U.K), Autolink Group (Baltics, Finland, Russia & CIS countries) and Banco Santander (Spain). IBM is technology partner of Vinturas.

Vinturas has developed a unique block chain solution for safe sharing of logistics and technical data for finished goods vehicles, providing real time end-to-end supply chain visibility for all OEM’s, Fleet Owners, Logistics Service Providers, a.o..

In addition the Vinturas solution enables connected parties to share all transactional information like waybill information (incl. eCMR), modifications on vehicles, damage handling, etc. in a standardised, secure digital environment.