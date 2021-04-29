RESYNC LAUNCHES FIRST GROUNDBREAKING VEGAN SPARKLING BEVERAGE THAT PROVIDES HEART, IMMUNE AND DIGESTIVE HEALTH BENEFITS

Natural energy and performance recovery brand, Resync, announced today the newest Resync beverage, the first vegan ready-to-drink multisystem support drink on the market. The Resync beverage offers a convenient and delicious way to support the heart, immune and digestive system all in one eleven-ounce sparkling beverage.

The Resync beverage brings together the most critical ingredients to support the primary functional systems of the body, including immunity-boosting vitamin C that provides 555% of daily value; seven grams of plant fiber and prebiotics to strengthen gut health; 200 mg of phenolic antioxidants to aid proper heart and immune system function; and a plant-based nitric oxide blend to support the heart and provide natural energy.

“Although the idea for the Resync beverage predated Covid-19, the pandemic became both my motivation and demand-based rationale to create the first vegan- and one of the healthiest overall- ready-to-drink beverages on the market,” said Resync, LLC founder and CEO Barbara Depta. “It is important to me that my premium line of natural energy and recovery improvement products support a moderately-active senior just as much it does my pro-athlete clients. The Resync beverage, as well as the entire line of Resync products, are both suitable for and accessible to everyone, anywhere, anytime.”

The functional support provided in one eleven-ounce can of Resync beverage brings together what would normally require three separate and distinct consumable products for the heart, immune and digestive systems. The aronia citrus flavor of the Resync beverage was born of the combination of natural ingredients: aronia berries, one of nature’s most powerful antioxidants; red beets, which are packed with fiber, folate, manganese, potassium, iron, and vitamin C for improved blood flow; and high-quality red spinach, which supplies nitric oxide, a critical molecule in our bodies that aids in increased blood flow and energy.

In the creation of her product line, Depta discovered that nitric oxide, delivered on the cellular level through the vascular system, could help provide nutrients to the entire body to support energy, heart health, and brain functionality, while supporting healthy inflammatory response due to exercise. It supports many essential reactions underneath the skin and has the potential to relax and widen blood vessels, allowing for more effective and efficient blood flow, nutrient delivery throughout the body. The plant-based nitric oxide blend is the primary element of every product in the Resync line.

Resync RTD can be purchased on Resync’s website at resyncproducts.com. The eleven-ounce cans are sold in packs of 12 for $69.99, or $59.49 with a monthly subscription.

The Resync beverage joins a full line of natural energy and performance support drinks and blends developed on the basis of scientific research, with registered dietitians, and performance testing. Resync uses third party testing certification for their supplement line, including NSF Certified for Sport and BSCG, to ensure all products are safe and free of banned substances. The full line, which offers Resync Recovery Blend and Resync Premium Collagen Peptides, is non-GMO, gluten free, sugar free, contains no artificial sweeteners, and is keto friendly. Resync is the trusted brand of registered dietitians, doctors, coaches and athletes around the world.

About Resync Barbara Depta created Resync in 2017 while she was traveling as a structural balance coach with one of the top NFL teams. Her goal was to develop products that didn’t exist for professional athletes and anyone who wants clinically tested, plant-based blends to sustain their energy, recover better post physical activity -products to help people feel their best, refuel their bodies, and support every layer of their connective tissue health.