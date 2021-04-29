The European interviews Andres Lutz and Simon Kaufmann of Fides

For the sixth video in the remote interview series, The European interviewed Andreas Lutz, CEO and Simon Kaufmann Chief Revenue Officer for Fides.

Simon explained the Fides Multibanking Suite and how useful it can be in the modern age of complex data storage and working from home. Working over 100 years worth of experience into their current offering, he explained how Fides customises their solutions to fit the clients needs. The Fides Multibanking Suite is a little different, offering treasuries an entry level product that provides them everything they should need.

The CEO Andreas Lutz spoke more generally about how he believed treasury management systems like his can help to lead the way to change in numerous markets. He spoke of how Fides can help to automate manual tasks, easing the burden on treasurers and helping them to move from paper and spreadsheets to ’sophisticated digital tools’.

You can view the video here:

https://youtu.be/7be3zPMHjnI

