Model N and Global Pricing Innovations Announce Strategic Partnership

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced a strategic life sciences industry partnership with Global Pricing Innovations (GPI), a market leader in analytics, insights and innovative solutions that help life sciences companies achieve day-to-day operational improvement and market access excellence.

The partnership with Model N delivers scalable technology and services that enable data-powered insights, achieving measurable impact on global customer pricing and market access decision-making.

Management of international customer pricing and market access is key to effective pharmaceutical pricing strategies. The collaboration between Model N and GPI combines the Model N Revenue Cloud for Life Sciences with GPI’s data and consulting services, delivering value in the form of global pricing strategies that provide measurable revenue benefits for companies across life sciences. Customers will leverage Model N’s industry-leading capabilities in global price management and international reference pricing, combined with GPI’s pricing data and analytics.

According to Melonie Warfel, vice president and general manager of Life Sciences for Model N, the GPI partnership underscores Model N’s commitment to providing customers with industry- leading analytics to make critical decisions and achieve market access excellence. “We are dedicated to providing life sciences firms with tools that provide the best in decision-making information when it comes to global pricing and market access,” she said. “And this new partnership with GPI – a recognized leader in their space – provides customers with a seamless end-to-end experience that enables them to manage pricing data and derive optimal strategies through a single, deeply-integrated solution.”

GPI is a market leader in analytics and innovative solutions for biopharma pricing and market access, supporting price decision-making throughout the lifecycle. As a team of leading domain specialists, GPI provides high-quality, curated insights and recommendations on global drug pricing strategy, market access optimization, asset evaluation, value perception, and payer behaviour. “Our new partnership with Model N delivers the best of both worlds to clients seeking an enhanced solution for biopharma pricing and market access,” said Preeti Patel, GPI CEO. “Users of Model N Revenue Cloud can now leverage GPI’s critical competitor insights and solutions in order to achieve optimized global pricing that drives profitable revenue.”

Model N enables life sciences and high tech companies to drive growth and market share, minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle. With deep industry expertise and solutions purpose-built for these industries, Model N delivers comprehensive visibility, insight and control over the complexities of commercial operations and compliance. Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom and Microchip Technology.

GPI is a market leader in analytics and innovative solutions for biopharma pricing and market access. Headquartered London, with offices in Cambridge and Mumbai, GPI support price decision-making throughout the lifecycle and help the industry achieve day-to-day operational improvement and market access excellence.

As a team of leading domain specialists, GPI provide high quality, curated insights and recommendations on global drug pricing strategy, market access optimisation, asset evaluation, value perception and payer behaviour. GPI’s suite of technology and bespoke service offerings are powered by GPI pulse™, a solution that harnesses the power of technology, data, and collective expertise to drive effective and efficient access to medicines with faster insights and sustainable pricing strategies.

