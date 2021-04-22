The European introduces new subscription service

Subscribers to the global magazine will receive quarterly editions as well as exclusive supplements ...

In an effort to continue its exploration of businesses around the globe, The European magazine is introducing a brand new subscription service for its readers and followers.

The last year has shown how important it is to receive timely and insightful business content. Having an awareness of the financial markets and certain business trends has never been so vital. Regardless of the turbulence that has beset the world at large, The European has continued to scour every continent and showcase some of the most successful and forward-thinking companies and organisations.

Its regular write-ups on subjects like technology’s implementation in finance and the ever-changing shape of e-commerce gifts readers in-depth information and expert opinions on topics that matter. More generally, the magazine offers a detailed look into the realms of Banking & Finance, Cybersecurity, Corporate Social Responsibility, Foreign Direct Investment and much more. This new subscription service ensures a clear window into The European’s leading insight.

Subscribers to the service will receive the standard quarterly magazine, as well as fantastic supplement content providing further exploration of certain topics and locations. They will also receive updates on specific stories and articles of interest.

When subscribing, individuals can choose between receiving the digital magazines in a flipbook PDF reader via email or have the physical magazines delivered to their door or place of business.

Follow the link below to begin a subscription to The European:

https://the-european.eu/story-spucpt/magazine-subscriptions