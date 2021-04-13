ANIL UZUN Talks About The Future of Financial Services

ANIL UZUN sharing his thoughts on the Future of Financial Services and what is awaiting the financial world in terms of AI and ML.

ANIL UZUN is an investor from London that has interest in emerging services in many fields. As a seasoned investor he shared his opinion on the future of payments and financial services

“With the help of technology, like any other sector, the financial services have made a great stride in recent years.” says ANIL UZUN. “The companies had to undergo a massive transformation to improve the services they provide to their customers. So far, the customers are delighted with the new payment methods. But what is ahead? What will the Future of Payments be?” he asks.

The answer might be hidden in the technology. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning has started to change the face of financial services and is ready to send conventional banking to BC.

“The global experts have been talking about the contribution of AI and ML in the systems regarding fintech. With the help of AI, companies offering financial services can evaluate the customers’ spending habits and offer them customized payment solutions. With AI and ML, the companies can elevate their customers’ user experience, get more customers, and raise the revenue.” says ANIL UZUN.

ANIL UZUN also adds “I have two predictions for the near future of payments. One is about mobile payments that are already in use but elimination of traditional cashiers and PoS will make the people the boss of their own check out. The financial services will evolve to offer loyalty programmes that will make their customers happy as they pay for themselves with personalized offers and discounts. The other prediction is also about self check-out. With self control the bank accounts will become commodities of the customers that will lead financial companies to offer additional benefits to customers in terms of convenience, product range or personalised approach.”

Who is ANIL UZUN?

ANIL UZUN is a visionary entrepreneur and investor based in London. He has been appointed as the new Republic of Vanuatu Trade Commissioner to the United Kingdom. He has an evangelical enthusiasm to support ventures and his companies invest in emerging technologies in trading, payments, and many other internet-based services. His door is always open to people who have integrity, openness, and a collaborative mindset.