Painters District Council No. 30 to Award Two Grants to Local Community Organizations

Painters District Council No. 30 (PDC 30) is thrilled to announce it will once again award grants to various North-Central Illinois community organizations this summer. The first grant will award funding to organizations benefiting children and the second grant will award professional renovation services.

Applications accepted through June 1 at pdc30.com/grant

The PATCH Foundation Grant is awarded to organizations needing financial assistance to develop or enhance a community program for children. Any North-Central Illinois nonprofit working to improve the lives of children and solving a need within the community is invited to apply for funding. The award is $15,000.

The Community Partnership Grant is awarded to organizations needing assistance to complete a renovation project that will make a difference within their community. Any North-Central Illinois nonprofit in need of skilled volunteers and materials for a project involving painting, drywall finishing, or glazing is invited to apply.

“Since we launched this grant program in 2017, we’ve provided funding to four organizations and coordinated renovations for more than 25 organizations in our community,” said Marisa Richards, PDC 30’s Outreach & Engagement Program Manager. “Our union members care a great deal for our communities and enjoy the feeling that comes with bringing about positive change. We’re excited to continue to showcase our craft and give back in any way that we can.”

PDC 30 will accept applications April 1, 2021 through June 1, 2021. Visit pdc30.com/grant for detailed information about both grant opportunities and to apply online. Winners of both the PATCH and Community Partnership Grants will be announced by August 1, 2021.