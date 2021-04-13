Red Education Accelerates Rapid Global Expansion with Launch into Europe

Global training expertise is now available to European companies scrambling to address the new cyber security skills gap. Leading specialist IT training company Red Education has today announced its expansion into Europe, with senior training instructor hires and European course schedules now on offer in the region.

Red Education is a multi-award-winning training organisation, with training hubs across ANZ, ASIA, SAARC, the Americas and now Europe. More than 50 Red Education instructors across multiple regions and time zones deliver technical training programs to the IT community in many different languages.

“Strategically Europe was the last bastion we needed to add to our growing and expanding business. We now cover all continents, providing a one-stop cyber security training shop for enterprise and global service integrators. Global sales require truly global training and support,” said Mike Baird, Managing Director at Red Education.

“Red Education is known throughout the world for providing outstanding IT training experiences and we are excited to bring these experiences to Europe, disrupting the traditional IT training model. We support close to twenty major vendor technologies across the full cyber security spectrum, including firewall, DNS, AP I.D., hyper-convergence, dashboard reporting and now cloud services,” said Baird.

Closing the new skills gap threatening European companies

The need for specialist cyber security training has become critical and urgent, as European organisations scramble to address the new IT skills gap that has arisen from the rapid transition to new technologies.

“A year ago, the world shut down with the global pandemic and new technologies exploded with five years of growth taking place in just 12 months,” said Baird.

“This has put inordinate strain on business to implement cyber security solutions quickly, whilst ensuring best practice is adopted in the rollout and management phases. In an era of zero trust, we are seeing on-premise solutions transition to either a hybrid or full cloud experience. In the rush to transition, we are continually being asked to come in and assist local and enterprise companies to triage mistakes in their implementations, sadly after breaches have occurred. Companies cannot afford to cut corners on this. The risks are too high as we have seen so many cyber security related incidents this past year.”

If you bought a Lamborghini, would you trust an unlicensed driver?

Baird quotes a recent survey by Deloitte and RMIT Online, showing that out of 600 Australian businesses surveyed, 88% say it’s difficult to find skilled employees. While those businesses are doing what they can to address skill shortages, many (49%) rely on attracting new employees – but only 45% are focusing on training and education.”

“When millions of dollars are at risk, why does technical training rank so low on the business spectrum? If you purchased a Lamborghini, would you entrust an unlicensed driver behind the wheel? I doubt it. So why is it that certified training is the first to be cut out of your budgets? It should be seen as essential investment, not a cost,” said Baird.

About Red Education

European courses can be seen at https://www.rededucation.com/europe-region/region-EU/