Fifosys acquires Birmingham-based MSP, Enforce Technology

Fifosys, a global leader in managed IT services, announces the successful acquisition of Enforce Technology Ltd, a leading provider of cybersecurity, cloud solutions and managed services.

The London-based company extends its national footprint with the addition of cyber security and cloud solutions for mid-market enterprises.

The acquisition, which is Fifosys’ first outside of London, extends the company’s offering and market presence in the UK, whilst giving Enforce Technology and its clients access to the innovation, scale and partnerships of a well-established industry leader.

Enforce Technology has over 50 clients who will continue to be supported without interruption, which will be guided by Phill Moore who moves from his current role of Director at Enforce Technology into the role of Commercial Director at Fifosys.

Mitesh Patel, founder and Managing Director at Fifosys said: “Our acquisition of Enforce Technology is part of Fifosys’ strategic growth plan and a welcome addition to our national portfolio of valued clients.

“Bringing Enforce Technology into the Fifosys fold enhances our ability to serve the national market by empowering regional businesses with solutions that help them keep pace with security and the ever-increasing opportunities in adopting a cloud-first strategy”.

John Calder, Managing Director at Enforce Technology, adds: “Enforce Technology and Fifosys are a great fit. Both companies are firmly committed to an open and connected approach that gives clients the flexibility to integrate the solutions that work best for their business.

“The deal strengthens Fifosys’ local expertise, while Enforce Technology and its clients gain access to additional security and workplace solutions, as well as the expertise across a wider range of specialist skills and experience”.

Celebrating 20 years of operations in 2021, Fifosys provides technology services and solutions for businesses in the UK, transforming the infrastructure of their partners and offering enterprise-level solutions to those within the mid-market space. Joining forces with Enforce Technology increases resources, skills and experience to further support our valued clients.

Enforce Technology has been an exceptionally well-established business with 29-years of experience and knowledge under its belt. Their business solely focused on cyber security until 2011, when they acquired a Managed Services and Hosting Business, Network SI, based in Oldbury. In this time, they have integrated the various aspects of their business and were able to provide a full range of solutions supported by their 24x7x365 Managed Service operation.

https://www.fifosys.com/

https://enforcetechnology.com/