ANIL UZUN Gives Advice to Tech Founders

ANIL UZUN giving advice to startups and talks about the mistakes he has committed in his early days as a founder in tech and finance.

ANIL UZUN is an entrepreneur and investor with an evangelical enthusiasm to support ventures and invest in emerging technologies in trading, payments, and many other internet-based services.

ANIL UZUN says “When you become a seasoned investor many people are interested in your advice. A lot of people are asking me questions and one of the most asked questions is what opportunities I missed that I should have made great use of as a first time founder.”

“The first thing I tell the people seeking advice is do not rely on advice. Back then, it took me time to realize the complexity of any problem fully and decisively more forward and I was always looking for a way out and that way was advice. The issues are your own and you are the only one who can understand it without making it more complex or oversimplify it. Just listen to your clients; they are the ones who are truly interested in your product.” he continues.

“And I want the new funders to learn letting go. I was very emotional to let people go. I was not ready to break free off of my secure zone and was too caught up in the people that I worked with. When it is not good for your company do not be afraid to let go of an employee, an investor, an office space, a product, a piece of software just because it brings you a certain nostalgic pleasure. As a founder, one of your most important jobs is to make sure that your story is ever evolving.” says ANIL UZUN.

Who is ANIL UZUN?

