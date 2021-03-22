Eurocities calls for a minute of silence

One year after the start of the corona pandemic, the city network Eurocities invites everyone to a European minute of silence. The joint commemoration takes place next Wednesday, 24 March, at 12:00 noon CET.

“Europe needs a joint moment of reflection,” said Dario Nardella, President of Eurocities and Mayor of Florence. “Let us pause for a minute to mourn the dead, to honour those suffering from the consequences of the pandemic, and to reflect on our own situation – to take a breath in the hectic everyday struggle we all experience.”

As events are not possible at the moment, everyone can observe this minute of silence for themselves. To support a shared experience, Eurocities offers a video live stream with Dario Nardella: “I invite everyone to join and to be silent together for a moment, to commemorate, and to find new strength together.”

Eurocities is a network of 198 European cities from 38 countries, representing 130 million people.

The minute of silence will take place on

Wednesday, 24 March, 12:00 noon CET

The video livestream can be accessed via this link:

https://youtu.be/CXTiU9xilOo

