ESA Seal of Approval: Satcom Specialist Gets Funding for Development of 5G Network

The European Space Agency and the Danish Agency for Higher Education and Science have just acknowledged the leading satcom specialist, GateHouse SatCom. The have granted funding to develop software for coming Narrow Band IoT network based in space, offering 5G connectivity in regions with limited coverage. GateHouse SatCom already has the first few customers within the nanosatellite and telecommunications sector.

Market-leader of software for satellite communication and IoT waveforms, GateHouse SatCom, just received the second grant from the European Space Agency (ESA) to continue the project of developing software for space-based Narrow Band IoT (NB-IoT) network.



The innovative NB-IoT network will offer satellite-based 5G coverage in areas of the globe with no or limited terrestrial network, allowing for unprecedented world-wide connectivity. The request for uninterrupted M2M communication outside mobile coverage is growing fast, and by 2030 GateHouse SatCom expects more than 40 million 5G Narrow Band IoT space-enabled devices in service.

- We are extremely proud that ESA has recognized our NB-IoT NTN software technology as a viable solution for future space-based 5G connectivity. The recognition is an immense affirmation of our product and technology development. Furthermore, it supports our business and future work within software for satellite-based communication and connectivity; companies all over the world are requesting immediate access to their assets regardless of location and thus expecting operators to provide this service, said CEO at GateHouse SatCom, Michael Bondo Andersen.

Increasing demand for satellite-based 5G connectivity

Besides ESA, crucial market players have already put faith in the NB-IoT NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) network software developed by GateHouse SatCom. Among other, prominent satellite and telecommunications tech companies, Sateliot (ES), Thales (FR) and Telespazio (IT) have invested significantly in this market and technology. GateHouse SatCom’s 5G NTN focus is based on more than 20 years of experience with supplying the leading provider of IoT services, Inmarsat, with advanced SW protocols and test equipment.

With the funding, GateHouse SatCom continues its efforts to be at the forefront of 5G NB-IoT NTN technology, providing software solutions for future satellite-based 5G connectivity:

- Our overall aim is to be the leading supplier of software for 5G IoT network in space. 5G satellite-based NB-IoT will be completely based on standards to extend terrestrial coverage from mobile network operators and is expected to introduce a disruptive approach to the existing satellite market where terminals will work across service operators, just as we have seen it from the cellular technology where the mobile phone today can be used across the world, Michael Bondo says.

In parallel with the development of software for NB-IoT network, GateHouse SatCom is fully engaged with 3GPP in developing the standards for future 5G connectivity:

- Instead of proprietary software, we wish to develop solutions available to everyone in the market. It is our strong belief that space-based NB-IoT will play a significant role in future 5G connectivity and we are happy to take part in the development of new standards and accordingly development of the technology, said Michael Bondo Andersen.

According to plan, GateHouse will make the first tests and demonstrations of the NB-IoT NTN software by late March in collaboration with Sateliot. The network is expected to be fully commercially available in 2022.

For more than 20 years GateHouse SatCom has provided the satellite communications industry with a range of market-leading software products for commercial, government and military use. GateHouse SatCom offers certified satellite communication and test solutions for software, hardware, and system integration. Since 2019 a significant part of our work has been dedicated to 5G satellite IoT and M2M development in cooperation with international partners.

GateHouse SatCom is a subsidiary of GateHouse Holding, headquartered in Denmark, and which also holds the subsidiaries GateHouse Maritime and GateHouse Igniter.

