Loro Parque: a Historic One-Year Closing of the Doors

The zoo in Puerto de la Cruz took this day as an opportunity to make an emotional video in which its employees tell how they experienced this year…

This Monday, 15 March 2021, it has been exactly one year since the historic closure of Loro Parque. Throughout its history, since it opened for the first time on a rainy 17th December 48 years ago, Loro Parque had never closed and operated 365 days a year. On 15 March 2020, due to an unprecedented global crisis, it had to close. What was expected to last only 15 days turned into weeks, weeks into months, and months into a year, with no clear date for reopening at this point.

The Park has wanted to commemorate this date with an emotional video that it has published on its social media channels, in which different employees who have been with the company for a long time tell how they have experienced this year. "Silence makes noise", says Montse Buch, head of Loro Show, something that Román Álvarez, from the Mammals department, agrees with, who also says that he misses seeing the smiles of his colleagues. The company's president, Wolfgang Kiessling, agrees, and hopes that "at the end of the year, when all this tragedy is over, the smiles will return to Loro Parque".



From #AtHomeWithLoroParque to Loro Parque LIVE

Faced with this unprecedented situation, Loro Parque started a campaign on its social networks with the hashtag #AtHomeWithLoroParque, through which it shared daily content about the activity taking place in its facilities behind closed doors. There, the animals have continued to receive all the care that ensures their maximum wellbeing and the staff have continued to work with all the protective measures recommended by the authorities to keep them in good health. Thus, the Park's official accounts increased communication so that, from home, all its followers could continue to learn about the important work that this wildlife conservation centre does in terms of animal welfare, protection of endangered species, education and creating awareness.

Over the last few weeks, a new initiative has been delighting its fans: Loro Parque LIVE. Live videos in which Rafael Zamora, scientific director of Loro Parque Fundación, tours the facilities and discovers interesting facts and curiosities about life in the Park. This innovative format is becoming very popular and is expected to continue, seasonally, throughout 2021.

Exclusive Day Tour, an exclusive guided tour around the Park

As an exceptional measure, Loro Parque has launched the Exclusive Day Tour, an initiative with which one can get to know the Park behind closed doors in small groups accompanied by a guide, as well as enjoy a delicious lunch at Brunelli's Steakhouse. This option continues to be available from Thursday to Monday from 10:00 to 17:15.

Loro Parque Fundación maintains its conservation commitments

Loro Parque Fundación wanted to maintain its support for the conservation projects with which it collaborates around the world. The non-profit organisation, created by Loro Parque in 1994, has allocated 22.8 million dollars throughout its history to more than 200 conservation projects on five continents and has helped to save 10 species of parrots from extinction.

This work is more important than ever today, in a world where animals face serious dangers and threats in the wild, now exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and need the support and work of animal embassies like Loro Parque.

You can watch the video (with English subtitles) here: https://www.facebook.com/loroparque/posts/10158284379198333

Find out more about the Exclusive Day Tour here:

https://www.loroparque.com/promo_tour/

https://www.loroparque.com/

You can follow Loro Parque on social networks at:

https://www.facebook.com/loroparque/

https://www.instagram.com/loroparque/

https://twitter.com/LoroParque