Moxie Micromobility signs an Agreement with renowned Emuze for exclusive distribution of electric vehicles in America and Europe

Moxie Micromobility, a company that develops, produces and distributes premium personal electric vehicles, announced today its exclusive distribution agreement for all the vehicles designed by Emuze, a privately held Israeli company with experience in Design, Research and Development of electric vehicles.

Emuze was funded by Mr. Amir Zaid, former designer of exclusive automotive Italian brands and Mr. Weijian Zhou, a China-based manufacturer.

The agreement with Emuze gives Moxie Micromobility the exclusive distribution rights within America and Europe for all future vehicles designed by the company.

Recently, Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS). a technology company, formed a joint venture for the Research & Development of Urban and Logistics Electric Vehicles with Emuze founders. The joint venture’s intended focus is to develop unique EVs that have the ability to last a full working day within a single charge, to suit a heavy-duty and rigid operation and be tailored mission-specific designs as well as Hop on -Hop off modes, off-road versions and a low-cost operation.

With its headquarters in The Netherlands and subsidiaries, Moxie Micromobility will launch, by the end of the Q2 of 2021, their new lineup of personal electric micromobilty vehicles with the objective to attack the Premium Segment of the most important markets of America and Europe.

Moxie is a premium, holistic, personal electric mobility brand that provides state-of-the-art electric vehicles, connected services, and smart gear to help people move in a more responsible, sustainable, and artful way.

https://moxiemicromobility.com